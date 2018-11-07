SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some towns in western Mass saw a big increase since the last mid-term election.
Talking to city clerks today, and people who visited the polls, they all say precincts were busy yesterday, and the numbers prove it.
"It's great to see participation like yesterday," said East Longmeadow Town Clerk Thomas Florence. "Great to see some of the younger people come out."
Boxes of ballots fills the East Longmeadow Town Clerk's office, a sign of a successful election night.
Thomas Florence tells Western Mass News last night was his sixteenth election, and one for the record books.
"Other than the presidential election," continued Thomas. "That's the highest election percentage turnout that I've seen and that's definitely the highest for a Gubernatorial election."
Thomas says they knew yesterday would be busy after they saw 23% of voters take advantage of early voting.
"To be honest," stated Thomas. "I wasn't expecting another over 40% to physically come to the polling location. Even though it was a bigger turnout for early voting, I was pleasantly surprised to see the number of people that came through at the actual polling location yesterday."
Western Mass News compared voter turnout from last night's mid-terms to 2014's, the majority of towns showing an increase like East Longmeadow.
Westfield City Clerk's office recorded a nearly 5% increase, but over in Monson and Northampton, their voter turnout went up double digits.
Springfield voter Earl Petrone says he visited the polls in the afternoon, a time in year's past when it's been slow.
"Traffic was kind of busy," said Earl. "A lot of people were there and I was glad to see that. People should vote or they shouldn't complain. People are exercising what they should do."
Thomas also says that online services played a big role in the increased voter turnout.
Their online voter registration and absentee ballot applications were both up.
