HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse orders all barbershops, hairdressers, and nail salons to close starting tomorrow until further notice to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Barbers are going to have to figure out how to make money, while customers have to figure out what to do with their hair.
Barber, Daniel Montanez is already feeling lighter pockets.
"This week has been the slowest week of the year. We've never seen it this slow ever. This is the first time of this week it got busy because everybody got the news that barbershop is closing and people are still allowed to come to the barbershop. But after today, I mean, it's going to go back to how the week was," Montanez explained.
This week Montanez didn't have many customers due to the recommended social distancing.
"It was really difficult. I had to borrow money from some family members just to be able to buy some food. I don't get food stamps or nothing like that," Montanez said.
Now Montanez will feel that same financial hit as long as the barbershop he works at is closed.
"This is how we eat. It's a cash business. If people come in, you get paid. If they don't come in you, don't get paid. We gotta figure out our way how we're going to get financial help. Some of us got family, and we're not getting any state help. We just work," Montanez explained.
Customers, such as Kyle Ashe are also trying to figure out what to do going forward...including how they can get a fresh cut.
"I don't know. I guess we'll have to start doing it at home or something because if it is shut down, what else can we do," Ashe said.
This isn't only happening in Holyoke. Chicopee and Agawam will be doing the same thing starting on Monday.
