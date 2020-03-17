SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Coronavirus is causing serious concerns for couples planning weddings right now.
Western Mass News caught up with one local wedding planner who told us planning at this time is very different.
Many couples have been busy to experience one of "the most important days of their lives"...their wedding day.
But now with coronavirus restrictions in the state, wedding and event planner Jackie Martucci told Western Mass News many couples are canceling or postponing their big days.
"There have been so many unknowns, so it's a wait-and-see mentality. I have a lot of events happening at the end of April, beginning of May where there's a big question mark as to whether or not this is going to be impacted," Martucci explained.
And Governor Charlie Baker's ban...allowing no more than 25 people in a particular setting, has left many couples heartbroken.
"When you get 25 people in a room it's actually not a lot. Especially if you're talking about something like a wedding. Because don't forget, you have to include staff in that, so it's not just your guests...so that stinks," Martucci noted.
Martucci said her business is taking the hit as well.
"Personally I've had five events that had to postpone or cancel. That is upcoming in the next couple of weeks. I'm sure there are more to come down the line," Martucci said.
And changing wedding plans can impact other businesses too.
"Popular venues like here at the Center Square Grill are dealing with constant cancellations and postponements are pouring in," Collins said.
While there's a lot of unknown during this time, both the owner of Center Square Grill William Collins and Martucci said the best thing you can do, is keep your plans on the calendar and hang in there.
"It's been an absolute landslide, you know every event has been canceled. I've had some people who have prepaid events and said, 'just keep the money and I promise you we're gonna do it in the fall,' and that's amazing but it's just devastating...It's 100% devastating," Collins said.
