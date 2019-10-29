SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A group of nurses and advocates will testify at the State House in front of a joint committee on public health.
They are fighting for a bill to help reduce their injuries on the job, and increase mobility for their patients.
Many people might not realize how physically demanding it is to be a nurse.
On average, nurses lift 1.8 tons of weight in every shift. Most of that heavy lifting leads to injuries. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said that over exertion rate for hospital workers is greater than any other industry.
That is why many will be advocating for change on Tuesday in Boston.
The bill requires healthcare facilities to establish a safe patient handling committee. The committee would be responsible to design and recommend a process to start the safe patient handling program.
Secondly, it would require them to adopt the program, assess and develop strategies to control risk of injury to patients and health care workers.
Additionally, it requires them to get the proper equipment to safely handle patients.
By implementing this program, advocates believe it would help reduce work-related injuries, decrease unsafe handling, and create standards for measuring outcomes and protecting patients.
