HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Protesters gathered outside of Providence Hospital in Holyoke along with Senator Ed Markey and Massachusetts Nurses Association members to protest Trinity Health’s proposed closure of psychiatric beds.
The hospital is the only in-patient mental health facility serving western Massachusetts.
Trinity Health is proposing to close 74 psychiatric child and adult beds.
Nurses at the hospital told Western Mass News that they believe they are essential to the area.
"We want to reach out to the community to get support to keep the behavioral health hospital here local. We are the only children’s unit in both central and western Massachusetts," said Providence Behavioral Health Hospital's RN nurse Cindy Chaplin.
But Mary Orr, the communications specialist for Trinity Health told Western Mass News, saying quote:
“The shortage of psychiatrists has reached a critical point, preventing our future ability to provide safe, quality care to our patients. The shortage of inpatient psychiatric care providers is a serious, nationwide problem, making it a challenge that is not unique to us or our area. Despite comprehensive recruitment efforts, we have not been able to secure board-certified psychiatrists available for hire or long-term placement at Providence Behavioral Health Hospital.”
Chaplin said if the beds close, between 30 and 50 nurses will be without jobs.
Trinity Health said they are continuing to work with the Mass. Department of Public Health and the Department of Mental Health to help patients access other care.
