BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM/AP) — Massachusetts residents with family members in nursing homes and some other long-term care facilities can start to visit their loved ones again starting Wednesday, according to new state guidelines meant to prevent transmission of the coronavirus.
Visitations have been limited since mid-March to help stop the spread of the virus to a particularly vulnerable population, yet more than 60% of the state's coronavirus-related deaths have been in nursing home residents, according to state data.
“They will have the opportunity now to visit with one another, see each other, as opposed to relying on technology,” said Lisa Gaudet with Berkshire Healthcare Systems.
Under the guidelines, visits must be scheduled in advance and take place in designated outdoor areas, with the exception of end-of-life situations.
Nursing home residents are allowed only two visitors at a time and all parties must wear masks and stay at least six feet apart. Residents with confirmed or possible cases of the disease cannot have visitors, although those who have recovered can.
Visitors will have their temperature taken and be screened for symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
“I think this is the beginning of a process that looks more like what our residents in our families came to expect prior to the pandemic, I think. You’ve been concerned obviously the longer way, around the impact of isolation of our residents and we certainly understand the value of being able to see your loved ones in person,” Gaudet added.
Gaudet said the staff is working to let families know they are welcome back again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.