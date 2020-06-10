(AP) -- Massachusetts residents with family members in nursing homes and some other long-term care homes were allowed to visit their loved ones again starting Wednesday.
Visits had been limited since mid-March to help protect a particularly vulnerable population. Still, more than 60% of the state’s coronavirus-related deaths have been in nursing home residents, according to data.
Under the guidelines, visits must be scheduled and take place in designated outdoor areas, with the exception of end-of-life situations.
Nursing home residents are allowed only two visitors at a time, and everyone must wear a mask and stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) apart. Residents with confirmed or possible cases of the disease cannot have visitors, although those who have recovered can.
Visitors will have their temperature taken and be screened for symptoms.
