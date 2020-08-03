SANDISFIELD-BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado passed through western Mass Sunday night.
The tornado started in Sandisfield in Berkshire County just west of South Street at 6:58 p.m. and ended in Blandford in Hampden Country at 7:20 p.m.
The estimated maximum wind speed was 80 miles per hour and the maximum path width was 100 yards. The path length was 7.8 miles.
No one was injured, according to a statement from the National Weather Service.
They concluded a weak, narrow but relatively long tornado damaged mostly trees with some minor home damage in Sandisfield.
Some tree damage was found on Carpenter Lane and South Main Street. A home here had its upper window blown in, shingles ripped off and the portico was lifted upward which enabled the supporting post to shift outward, the statement said. Some corn stalks were
flattened and a neighbor's fence was blown down.
In Tolland, trees were observed blown down in various directions from East Otis Road to the west shore of Twining Pond where drone footage provided by an amateur radio operator showed a couple of dozen trees blown down in a narrow swath, the statement said.
Many trees were downed on Belden Road and a narrow portion of Schoolhouse Road just north of Belden Road.
The damage became sporadic as it ended with some wires downed in Blandford, just west
of the north end of the Cobble Mountain Reservoir. One tree was knocked down near the Blandford Highway Department on Otis Stage Road, or Route 23.
The EF-scale rating was EF-0.
EF Scale: the enhanced Fujita scale classifies tornadoes into the
following categories:
- EF0 - Weak --- 65 TO 85 MPH
- EF1 - Weak --- 86 TO 110 MPH
- EF2 - Stong --- 111 TO 135 MPH
- EF3 - Strong --- 136 TO 165 MPH
- EF4 - Violent --- 166 TO 200 MPH
- EF5 - Violent --- >200 MPH
