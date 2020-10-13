NORTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- According to the National Weather Service, last Wednesday's storm is officially classified as a derecho.
A derecho is a line of storms that holds together over 250 miles, produces wind gusts over 58 miles per hour with a few gusts over 75 miles per hour.
Western Ave, Westfield (Submitted by Madison)
Western Ave, Westfield (Submitted by Madison)
Winsor Street, Ludlow (Western Mass News photo)
Winsor Street, Ludlow (Western Mass News photo)
Winsor Street, Ludlow (Western Mass News photo)
Winsor Street, Ludlow (Western Mass News photo)
Winsor Street, Ludlow (Western Mass News photo)
Palmer (Submitted by Kevin)
Palmer (Submitted by Kevin)
Palmer (Submitted by Kevin)
Szot Park, Chicopee (Western Mass News photo)
Szot Park, Chicopee (Western Mass News photo)
Roosevelt Avenue, Springfield (Submitted by Crystal)
Haswell Circle, Ludlow (Photo submitted by Emily)
Szot Park, Chicopee (Western Mass News photo)
(Submitted by Huntington Highway and Fire Dept.)
Hail in Blandford (Submitted by Susan)
Hail in Ware (Submitted by Paige)
Hail in Ware (Submitted by Paige)
Hail in Ware (Submitted by Paige)
Hail in Ware (Submitted by Paige)
Last week's derecho brought wind gusts over hurricane force to the area, leading to thousands of power outages across New York state and southern New England.
The last derecho to impact Massachusetts was in August 2006.
Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
