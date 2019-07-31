DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service confirmed damage in the Deerfield and Montague areas from severe weather Tuesday evening was the result of a microburst.
At this time there is no estimate of wind speed from the NWS and there are no plans to send a survey crew to the area.
A microburst is a localized column of sinking air within a thunderstorm. A microburst is usually less than 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) in diameter. They do not last long but winds in a microburst can reach up to 100 mph or even higher, which is equivalent to an EF-1 tornado.
As a result of Tuesday's weather strong storms caused a lot of damage in a number of Franklin County towns.
Lightning even struck a house, causing it to catch on fire.
Deerfield Police tell us that, around 4:30 p.m., crews began to respond to multiple reports of trees and wires down.
The following road closures have been implemented by the Deerfield Police Department:
- Mill Village Road from Lee Road to Stilwater Road.
- Stilwater Road from Upper Road to Mill Village Road.
- River Road from Hillside Road to Greenfield Road.
Deerfield Police officials state that Mill Village Road is closed, because the storm brought down five utility poles.
In addition, about 700 customers lost power, but that number is now at approximately 200.
It is unclear when power is expected to be restored or when the majority of those roads are expected to reopen.
Police are asking residents to contact Eversource if they're without power and they also want the public to know they have extra staff working with utility crews.
The wind was so strong at times it tore off part of the roof of a barn on River Road.
Further north in Erving, a lightning strike hit a home on Prospect Heights Lane.
Erving Police Chief Blier tells us that three males were inside.
Thankfully, no one was injured, but about a half a dozen engines responded to that scene.
The State Fire Marshal's office is on scene investigating the exact cause of that fire.
