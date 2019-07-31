CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - For the second day in a row, a microburst left behind damage and flooding across western Massachusetts.
Bill Simpson, spokesperson for the National Weather Service, confirmed that a microburst touched down in Chicopee Wednesday afternoon, the second microburst to touch down in western Mass in two days.
It was a First Warning Weather Day earlier today, so we helped residents prepare in advance for the possibility of severe weather.
Nevertheless, DPW crews in Chicopee were busy responding to the aftermath of the storm.
"In the nine years that I lived here, when we have heavy rainfall like this, it floods up the street," Chicopee resident Celese Gainey tells us.
Celeste tells Western Mass News it's flooding that causes a major inconvenience to everyone living on the street.
She says she just got her car out of the shop, so she wasn't taking any chances.
"We can't get through, you know, and then a lot of times we can't even walk on the sidewalk to get through. I can't even walk down the street on the sidewalk to get to my apartment," stated Celeste.
Not too far away on Chicopee Street, Barbara Mcauliffe and her grandsons were home when they heard a tree come down.
"We were inside, so we didn't know what happened. We just heard...but even louder," stated Chicopee resident Ethan Cote.
They lost power as a result.
Elizabette Botelho, the Superintendent of the Chicopee Department of Public Works, tells Western Mass News that they are giving residents with debris a spot to get rid of it.
"The DPW currently has a drop off center at Baskin Drive. Since the landfill closed, we've opened up the drop-off center so that residents have a place to take any excess brush or things of that nature, recyclables," says Botelho.
With most of the water receding, Botelho says she's thankful that the damage wasn't much worse.
"I think, based on how intense it was and how quick it came on, is somewhat a little unexpected. For the crews to be out so quickly to open up roads and have things cleaned up and the roads draining properly, I'm happy to see that, within a couple hours, things were taken care of," added Botelho.
Botelho says that the drop-off center is only open Tuesday through Saturday.
