WEST YARMOUTH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New details continue to emerge surrounding last week's tornadoes that hit parts of Cape Cod.
The National Weather Service confirmed Monday that a third tornado hit the region for about one minute back on July 23.
Like the other two, the agency said the third tornado was an EF-1. It hit West Yarmouth and was on the ground for about a quarter of a mile.
Prior to July 23, the National Weather Service said the Cape had just three tornadoes hit in its history.
That number doubled six days ago.
No injuries and no fatalities were reported during last week's storms.
