HARWICH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cape Cod has been hit hard by two tornadoes that has left thousands of people in the dark.
The National Weather Service in Norton said Wednesday that their final determination is that two tornadoes from one storm hit the Cape on Tuesday.
The agency said that one tornado formed as a waterspout that came onshore as a tornado in Barnstable. That tornado then had a discontinuous path and lifted in South Yarmouth.
The second tornado formed in Harwich a short time later.
Both tornadoes were rated EF-1 with estimated maximum wind speeds of 110 miles per hour.
Harwich took the brunt of the force from the storm and now, people in that town and in Yarmouth are now left to clean up the mess left behind.
"I was truly scared. I thought I was going to die," Demetrius Gonsalves of Harwich.
Gonsalves lives in one of the two towns where the tornado touched down, leaving a trail of destruction on Cape Cod Tuesday afternoon.
The powerful winds sending a tree toppling onto his roof.
"My fiancé called me up and said she was freaking out about the tornado. She said I believe the tree hit the house and it was crazy. I couldn’t even make it home. I was trapped for two hours. I couldn’t even get home. The roads were all closed. There were power lines down, live wires, trees, so all the roads were closed," Gonsalves added.
Western Mass News also headed to Yarmouth, where the tornado also touched down. There, the storm pulled down power lines and sent trees toppling over.
"My 93 year old mother lives here, so I took her down stairs and then I came up and watched the rain, the wind, and you really didn’t hear much. You think you could hear all the trees cracking, but you really didn’t," said Don Rogers of Yarmouth.
Rogers said that now, people in his neighborhood are cleaning up.
"After I came out here and see all the trees laying on the road and you couldn’t get in or out...water...that’s all you saw was water," Rogers said.
The Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee said the Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School is open to anyone without power.
“We have a shelter open. People should pack like they are going on vacation. We have beds and blanket and food," Kevin Morley with the Barnstable County Regional Emergency Planning Committee
Morley said the shelter will stay open until all power is restored.
Yarmouth and Harwich were not the only towns to see storm damage. The National Weather Service added that Dennis and Chatham saw damage caused by straight-line winds.
The National Weather Service noted that no injuries were reported from the storm
