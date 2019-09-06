RIVERHEAD, NY (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities in New York have canceled an Amber Alert.
Police said that 3-year-old Vanessa Tennant-Mitchell was abducted just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Riverhead, NY.
The abduction occurred after the suspect, 42-year-old Patchita Tennant. allegedly shot a man during a domestic dispute at home on Pleasure Drive and then left with the child.
New York State Police reported around 10 a.m. Friday that the alert had been canceled after the young girl was safely located.
