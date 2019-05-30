NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A New York man who was wanted by federal marshals is under arrest following an early morning traffic stop in Hampshire County.
Mass. State Police said that a trooper was on-patrol along I-91 in Northampton around 1 a.m. Thursday when a vehicle passed him with a loud and defective exhaust.
That trooper was able to catch up to the vehicle a short time later, pulled it over in Hatfield, and approached the vehicle and the driver.
The driver reportedly told the trooper that he was heading to Vermont after picking up a friend in New York. The trooper then went back to his cruiser with the driver's license and registration.
State Police noted that while the trooper was writing a citation, he saw the backseat passenger - identified as 27-year-old Shawn Snead of Staten Island, NY - allegedly make strange movements.
Backup was called, both troopers approached the vehicle again, and each person was ordered out of the vehicle one-by-one in order to conduct a search of the area where Snead was reportedly sitting.
"They located a hypodermic needle and a small bag of a substance believed to be heroin. Upon further investigation on scene the troopers located a bag containing 58 grams of a substance believed to be crack cocaine, 5 small yellow pills, and 12 small baggies containing heroin on Snead's person. They also located a scale and more than $2800 of cash in the vehicle," State Police added in a statement.
Snead was arrested on several charges including possession of a Class A substance, possession of a Class E substance, trafficking in cocaine, and conspiracy to violate drug laws. He is also facing a fugitive from justice charge after it was found during booking that he had an active arrest warrant on charges issued by the U.S. Marshal's Service.
The driver of the vehicle received a citation for operating with defective equipment.
State Police added that the front seat passenger was not charged.
