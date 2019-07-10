SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Following a months' long investigation into an 'identity theft ring' case that impacted dozens of city residents, Springfield police say they've made an arrest.
Eric Encarnacion-Medina, 31, from Bronx, NY was taken into custody outside the U.S. Post Office on Belmont Avenue early Monday morning at 1:20 a.m.
Police say over the past few months there's been an uptick of check fraud and identity theft in the city.
"Dozens of city residents were impacted and we hope our residents realize that although it takes time, our Detectives are working all hours to solve your cases and that it also sends a message to these criminals and brings an end to this type of illegal activity in our city," says Acting Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.
We're told crime analysts at the Springfield Police Department found a pattern in this case.
"Checks and money orders were being stolen; the recipient names were changed and were cashed into fraudulent accounts. Detectives, working ...discovered the majority of these checks were mailed from two local post offices," explains Ryan Walsh, police representative.
So police set-up surveillance cameras.
"The video showed a suspect using a key to open the blue mail boxes, outside of post offices, and stealing the contents of those mailboxes," notes Walsh.
Similar crimes were reported in the New York, New Jersey area, allegedly by an organized group with ties to NYC.
"Numerous arrests have been made in those states," says Walsh.
Police have not said if Encarnacion-Medina specifically has any ties to that organized group in NYC.
Encarnacion-Medina was caught in Springfield Monday morning right after allegedly breaking into a postal collection box at the U.S. Post Office on Belmont Ave.
"Mr. Encarnacion-Medina was also identified as the person responsible for breaking into a postal collection box on the 900 block of State Street on June 24th," notes Walsh.
He's currently facing 2 Counts of Break Into a Depository, 2 Counts of Larceny Over $1,200, and 2 Counts of Possession of Burglarious Instrument.
"Our Detectives working with our Crime Analysts and Planning Unit did an incredible job in this investigation," added Clapprood.
