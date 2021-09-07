BERNARDSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A fatal rollover crash in Bernardston over the holiday weekend has taken the life of a New York resident, State Police confirm.
The crash happened Saturday around 7:30 p.m. on I-91 South.
We're told the passenger in the vehicle, identified as Oscar Lemus, 32, from Flushings, NY, was thrown from the vehicle when it rolled over.
When first responders from Northfield arrived on scene they attempted life-saving measures on the passenger.
"The victim was transported to Baystate/Franklin Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased," State Police explained.
The driver, a 57-year-old male and another passenger, a 54-year-old woman, were also transported to the hospital.
They are also from Flushings, NY.
At this time, State Police are not releasing their identities.
"Preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle a 2002 Nissan Pathfinder was southbound on Route 91, with a flat tire, when the operator lost control and the vehicle rolled over into the median," noted State Police.
The crash continues to be investigated by Massachusetts State Police. We're told Bernardston Police, Fire Department, EMS and Northfield Police, Fire, EMS and MA DOT - all assisted on scene.
