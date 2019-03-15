SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A New York man will soon be sentenced after pleading guilty to his role in what federal prosecutors called a large-scale drug conspiracy that trafficked heroin and fentanyl into western Mass. from the Dominican Republic and New York.
The U.S. Attorney's office said that 35-year-old Marvin Ortega from Bronx, NY pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin.
Ortega transported heroin to Springfield and the proceeds from the sale to New York as part of a drug trafficking organization based in Springfield.
Prosecutors said in a statement that every month, members of that organization would transport between eight and 20 kilograms of heroin to the Springfield area.
That heroin had an estimated street value between approximately $1.6 million and $4 million.
"When law enforcement authorities executed federal search warrants in September 2016, they recovered approximately $140,000 in cash and over six kilograms of heroin," the U.S. Attorney's office noted in a statement.
Ortega's sentencing is scheduled for June 26.
