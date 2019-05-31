CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee Police have made an arrest regarding a recent shoplifting at Home Depot.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that on Thursday, Mary Louise Cato, 29, of Bronx, NY allegedly stuffed some merchandise into a light fixture box at the store and took off in a car.
Investigators found the car unoccupied a short time later and reportedly found gift cards, cell phones, a hotel key, the box with several other items inside totaling over $2,600, and $17,000 in counterfeit bills.
Police went to the hotel and asked about the suspect and employees called soon thereafter reporting that she was in the lobby.
Wilk said that officers responded, identified Cato as the suspect and driver of the car, and placed her under arrest.
"At this point, she became agitated because she stated that the woman she was talking to had her infant child, and she had no one to care for the child," Wilk explained, adding that DCF was then contacted.
During the booking process, police reportedly found a $100 bill, with a serial number matching the bills found in the car, on Cato.
Cato has been charged with larceny over $1,200 and possession of counterfeit notes. She was held on bail at the women's correctional center.
The investigation remains ongoing.
