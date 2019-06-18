PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following a crash along the Mass. Pike in Palmer.
Around 6:15 a.m. Monday, a car went off the road and into the woods along the eastbound side of the Pike.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that "troopers attempted life saving measures at the scene" for the driver, a 34-year-old woman from Syracuse, NY.
EMTs then transported the driver to Baystate Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. The woman's identity has not been released.
No other people were inside the car at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
