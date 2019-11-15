WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was an outpouring of support on Friday for the family of the Worcester firefighter who died a hero on Wednesday.
A foundation out of New York, created in the wake of 9/11, traveled to Worcester to make a very emotional announcement.
"The Worcester Fire Department and the fire service in general has lost a great firefighter, a good man, and a great fire officer, but that pales in comparison to what the family has lost," said Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie
The Worcester community and Menard family are still picking up the pieces after the death of Lt. Jason Menard, who died saving his fellow firefighters in an intense fire Wednesday and is now being remembered as a hero.
“...And when thinking of Jason Menard, he practiced in his life maybe a different teaching that blessed are those who will lay down their life for a friend and because of that, Chris Pace will be there to see the birth of his second child," said Michael Papagni, president of Local 1009.
However, out of the ashes comes a light of positivity.
Firefighters from the Fire Department of New York and the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, named after a New York City Firefighter who lost his life on 9/11, announced the organization has put $100,000 towards paying off the Menard family's mortgage - taking the financial burden off Menard's wife, Tina, and their three young children.
"When you heard the courage that he was willing to go back in and risk his life to save another because there is no greater act of love than to give your life for another human being and that is exactly what Lt. Menard did," said Frank Siller, CEO of the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
The Tunnels to Towers Foundation knows all too well about tragedies, but also heroism.
“This started because Stephen Siller's life, under the teachings of St. Francis of Assisi, that when there is an opportunity do some good and that's exactly what this organization does." Papagni said.
The foundation is dedicated to helping out Gold Star families, and families of fallen first responders, including fallen Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna's wife and their children.
"Unfortunately, I know the pain you are feeling because 16 months today, it was me and my family suffering this unimaginable loss," said Chesna's wife, Cindy.
Tunnel to Towers is giving $100,000 to the Menard family mortgage, but they need your help. They are asking everyone to donate to the Menard family, so they can pay off their mortgage by Christmas. For more information, CLICK HERE.
