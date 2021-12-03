Now Hiring sign MGN 120420

Image Courtesy: MGN Online / Ashley Fisher / CC BY-SA 2.0

(WGGB/WSHM) - Ocean State Job Lot will be hosting an in-person chainwide hiring event at each of its stores on Friday and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Candidates who attend the event can learn more about career opportunities, part-time and full-time benefits.

Candidates who cannot attend the event but are interested in part-time, full-time and seasonal positions may visit the website here to apply.

