(WGGB/WSHM) - Ocean State Job Lot will be hosting an in-person chainwide hiring event at each of its stores on Friday and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Candidates who attend the event can learn more about career opportunities, part-time and full-time benefits.
Candidates who cannot attend the event but are interested in part-time, full-time and seasonal positions may visit the website here to apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.