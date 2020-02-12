Off duty Charlton officer helps MSP apprehend suspect that fled from traffic stop on foot.

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Charlton officer is being commended for his selfless efforts and helping troopers capture a suspect that fled the scene of a traffic stop.
According to Charlton Police officials, Officer Brian Cardrant, who was off duty at the time, was driving through along Rt. 20 on February 10 when he observed a large amount of police activity.
Officer Cardrant observed a suspect then flee the area and run down the street, but he didn't stand idly by.
He went above and beyond the call of duty, getting out of his vehicle and tracked down the suspect that had fled the traffic stop.
It was later determined that the suspect, later identified as Fabio Baez-Hernandez, was in possession of approximately 355 grams of heroin.
Baez-Hernandez was then taken into custody by Mass State Police and transported to a local State Police barracks for booking.
He is expected to appear in court within the coming days where he will be arraigned on several firearm-related charges, one count of possession with the intent to distribute, one count of trafficking a Class A substance, and prior convictions.
Baez-Hernandez was arrested in New York previously on similar charges.
