BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) – An off-duty Massachusetts state trooper from western Massachusetts is facing charges following a deadly crash overnight.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that troopers were called to a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle on I-93 south (the Southeast Expressway) just before 1:30 a.m. Friday.
The motorcyclist, 51-year-old Christopher Zike of Winthrop, was transported to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.
Procopio said that a preliminary investigation found that the SUV driver, 25-year-old Kristopher Carr of Monson, lost control, hit the median, and came to a stop perpendicular to the two left lanes.
Carr and a woman inside the SUV got out of the vehicle and while they were outside, the motorcyclist - also traveling south - struck the SUV.
Investigators noted that, at the time of the crash, Carr was an off-duty probationary member of the Mass. State Police. He graduated from the academy last week and is assigned to the State Police barracks in Westfield.
Carr was taken to Mass. General Hospital for evaluation and was later released into custody. He was then brought to the State Police barracks in South Boston to be booked on charges including motor vehicle homicide while OUI and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
The woman in the SUV suffered a minor injury.
Procopio said that Carr was relieved of his duty overnight and will be terminated today.
Mass. State Police Col. Christopher Mason said in a statement:
“Upon responding to the incident Troopers immediately began an investigation that ultimately led to the determination that the probationary member was responsible and that criminal charges were warranted. We also immediately relieved him of duty and then terminated his employment as his actions, as indicated by the evidence, are in direct violation of the standards of integrity, conduct, and professionalism demanded by the Department.”
Carr is expected to be arraigned Friday in Dorchester District Court.
The crash remains under investigation.
