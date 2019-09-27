HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State Police have reopened the off-ramp at Exit 4 on the Mass Pike following a tractor-trailer rollover.
The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Friday in Holyole.
The ramp heading from I-90 east to I-91 via Exit 4 was closed for several hours while crews worked to clear the scene.
[CLICK FOR CURRENT TRAFFIC CONDITIONS]
State Police told Western Mass News that the truck was hauling 40,000 pounds of peat moss.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.