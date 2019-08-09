Officer injured, suspect in custody following foot pursuit in Northfield.

NORTHFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One officer was taken to the hospital after officials say he was injured while apprehending a suspect.
According to Northfield Police Chief Robert Leighton, around 3:00 Friday afternoon, a Northfield Police officer was on patrol, on-foot, on North Street when he spotted an individual that matched the description of a suspect that had a warrant out for his arrest.
The officer approached the man, later identified as 23-year-old Christopher Shepherd, and asked for his identification.
Shepherd provided the officer with credentials, but the Northfield officer suspected that Shepherd was lying to him.
Shortly after, Shepherd ran away from the officer, and a foot pursuit ensued.
The pursuit led them across Main Street, where several vehicles were whizzing by.
An off-duty Leyden Police officer, who happened to be in the area at the time, observed the pursuit and helped the Northfield Police officer subdue Shepherd.
However, Shepherd wasn't going down without a fight.
He began struggling with the officers, going as far as injuring the Northfield Police officer that was attempting to apprehend him.
Eventually, officials were able to secure Shepherd, and he was taken to the Northfield Police Department for booking.
Chief Lieghton stated that he took the injured officer to Franklin Medical Center shortly after.
The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.
Shepherd was then placed into handcuffs at the police station, with his hands cuffed in the front.
As he was being booked, Shepherd managed to flee the room and bolted out of the police station.
Chief Leighton says Shepherd ran off into a wooded area.
At that point, Chief Leighton requested mutual aid from surrounding towns as they continued to search for Shepherd.
Police also put out a reverse 911 call to the entire town with a description of Shepherd.
Around 9:00 p.m., bystanders by the Northfield Golf Club witnessed a male in handcuffs emerged from the woods.
They did not stand idly by.
The bystanders took action and secured Shepherd until police arrived.
Shepherd was then escorted to the Franklin County House of Corrections by members of the Wendell Police Department and Mass State Police.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday morning on the following charges:
- Arrest warrant
- Resisting arrest
- Intimidation of a witness
- Malicious destruction of property
- Escape
- Arrestee furnish false ID information to law enforcement
Members of the Gill, Greenfield, Warwick, Erving, and Montague Police Departments, as well as Mass State Police and the State Police Air Wing Unit were all called in to assist the Northfield Police Department.
Further details regarding the incident have not yet been made available.
