SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An office involved motor vehicle crash occurred on State and Main Street Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened around 12 p.m. when two Springfield Police Officers had emergency lights on and were responded to a call when they were struck by another vehicle.
Springfield Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh confirmed with Western Mass News that two officers were transported to the nearest hospital with minor injuries.
The Springfield Traffic Unit is currently investigating the scene.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
