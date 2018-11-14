AUBURN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local and state authorities are on-scene of an officer-involved shooting in Auburn.
Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said that Wednesday afternoon, a 'be on the lookout ' report went out for a red pickup truck with one male occupant and New Hampshire license plates.
A short time later, an Auburn probationary officer spotted that truck at a gas station on Swanson and Auburn Police were notified.
Officers arrived and reportedly saw one occupant with what was believed to be a firearm in his possession.
"There was interaction between the Auburn police officers and the man who was in the vehicle. After that, shots were fired," Early explained.
That man was wounded and taken to an area hospital. His condition is not immediately known.
The officers were not injured.
Mass. State Police said that their detectives and Crime Scene Services unit have also responded to the scene
Auburn Police Chief Andrew Sluckis, Jr. said that the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
The ramp from I-290 to Swanson Street has been closed.
A call made to town residents indicated that school buses in the area are being rerouted.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.