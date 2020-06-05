GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're following breaking news out of Greenfield today where's there's been an officer involved shooting.
State Police tell us the incident ended just off the Greenfield rotary.
"Earlier this morning, Massachusetts State Police Troop B was notified that police agencies in Vermont were looking for a Ford F-150 pickup occupied by a white male stemming from a reported carjacking in that state," says representative, Dave Procopio.
He tells Western Mass News the suspect, 33-year-old, Daniel Williams from South Burlington, VT, was not captured and made it across state lines into Massachusetts.
"An MSP cruiser located the vehicle this morning traveling on Route 2 eastbound heading toward Shelburne Falls and began to pursue," Procopio notes.
State Police then set-up a 'tire deflation device' on the road to disable Williams's truck.
That's when the officer involved shooting occurred.
"Preliminary investigation indicates that as the Trooper was in the process of laying down the deflation device, the suspect vehicle approached and drove at him as he stood on the road. The Trooper discharged his service weapon and struck the operator. The pickup truck struck the cruiser and continued to travel east on Route 2," Procopio says.
Williams reportedly continued for several more miles in his truck, with damaged tires.
When the vehicle could no longer travel further, State Police report they were able to take Williams into custody.
This was on Rt. 2 in Greenfield.
"The operator was confirmed to be the suspect that Vermont police were seeking earlier in the day," Procopio reports.
Williams was transported to Baystate Medical Center. We're told 'at this hour' he is receiving emergency treatment.
State Police continue to investigate this incident. The District Attorney as with any officer involved shootings, will also be reviewing this case we're told.
Now, we have a crew in Greenfield to follow up on what happened.
On scene, all law enforcement personnel would confirm with us is that the incident ended in front of a convenience store near the Greenfield rotary.
State police appear to be questioning witnesses and getting security camera footage from nearby buildings.
One witness said they saw helicopters in the area earlier this morning as well.
The Greenfield Police Department reports they assisted State Police with traffic this morning.
That's the latest information we have.
