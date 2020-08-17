SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An officer-involved shooting over the weekend in Springfield is being reported today.
Police say a 'drag racer' attempted to 'run over' a Springfield Police Department officer.
This happened at around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning.
"A Springfield Police Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a car that was speeding and refusing to stop on Main Street," police representative, Ryan Walsh says.
The driver sped off. We're told the officer then attempted to pull over the same driver near Main and Sheldon Streets.
"At this time, the officer stopped and stepped out of the cruiser ordering the driver to stop the car. The driver then shifted his car into drive and drove directly at the officer," notes Walsh.
That's when the Springfield Police Department says the officer drew his department issued weapon and 'continued to order the car to stop.'
"The driver ignored his commands and accelerated towards the officer. With no avenue of escape and fear of being struck or pinned by the car, the officer discharged one round from his firearm," Walsh explains.
Police confirm the bullet struck the windshield, but they don't believe the driver was struck.
The 'drag racer' did not stop and sped off on Sheldon St., police say.
While officers attempted to follow the car, they ultimately lost sight of the vehicle.
It was allegedly last heard on Birnie Avenue near the highway on-ramp.
Police say the license plate on the car was not registered to the Honda the driver was in.
Walsh says the officer who fired their weapon, has turned in their firearm person police department policy while the incident remains under review.
Police are still looking to identify the 'drag racer' who was behind the wheel.
They report they were conducting 'anti-drag racing detail' on both Friday and Saturday in the city which led to 'numerous arrests.'
"Officers were conducting traffic enforcement to attempt to stop illegal drag racing and loitering in gas station parking lots in the cities North End and Metro areas," notes Walsh.
If you have any information that could help officers find the driver who sped off, please contact the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 6PM on ABC40 for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.