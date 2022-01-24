SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the Hampden District Attorney's investigation into the deadly officer-involved shooting in Springfield now over, the family of the man killed is turning their attention to mental health issues. They would like to see a crisis response team put in place in the community.
We spoke with a spokesperson for Orlando Taylor III’s family. They want to highlight what they can do for mental health in Springfield. That way, they can bridge the gaps to provide others with help Orlando didn’t receive himself.
“Everyone jumped to conclusions and no one really knew that the young man suffered from mental health issues…and so now the family just wants to deal with the mental health,” said family spokesperson Charles Stokes.
Stokes told us how they want to move forward. Taylor III was fatally shot by a Springfield police officer on January 9 after he stabbed the officer in the face with a knife and continued to charge forward. After the Hampden District Attorney concluded no criminal charges were warranted on Friday, Orlando's family called on the community to come together.
“Whether you feel it was justified or unjustified that it still doesn't mean…Definitely, we can come together for the mental health issue side and definitely to update policies, so things like this doesn't have to happen,” said Orlando’s brother, Yusef Eddington.
We asked Stokes what they hope to see happen.
“Right now, we're at the beginning phases of how we can structure policies, how we can get the state legislators, state representatives, city council people, and all those other like-minded activists in the community,” Stokes noted.
Stokes told Western Mass News that the family hopes to help put a new system in place for dealing with mental health response.
“To make sure that the Orlando Taylor III crisis response is set up here in the city of Springfield…There are greater minds than mine and others who are really working hard to put this together. When we put it together, we're going to bring it to the community,” Stokes explained.
Stokes said they hope to have their plan together by the end of this week.
