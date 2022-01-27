SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have released new information into an overnight incident near MGM Springfield.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that around midnight, members of the Mass. State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit, which is comprised of Springfield police officers and state troopers, searched the area of State Street and outside MGM Springfield for a 24-year-old Springfield man who was denied entry to the casino because security saw spent shell casings in his backpack.
The suspect was found in an alley next to the courthouse on State Street and Gaming Enforcement Unit officers "engaged with the suspect," according to Procopio, who added that the suspect "subsequently fired at least one round from a flare gun" that hit a Springfield officer in the hand.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that the officer who was injured near Court Square Way was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
A state trooper then pursued the suspect toward the MGM garage and took cover as the suspect allegedly fired two more shots at the trooper and other State Police and Springfield Police units arrived at the scene.
"During engagement with the armed suspect, the suspect was shot by an officer or officers," Procopio explained.
The suspect was taken to Baystate Medical Center and is in critical condition.
When our Western Mass News crew arrived on-scene around 1 a.m., we saw several police cruisers near the parking garage, as well as cruisers on the opposite side of the casino. We also saw MGM security on-scene and police tape blocking off certain areas.
Walsh explained that the Hampden District Attorney's office has been notified and bodycam video and other video is currently being reviewed. He noted that the investigation is being conduced by the Springfield Police detective bureau.
Procopio added that the Gaming Enforcement Unit is assisting in the investigation and "Ultimately, the district attorney will review the use of force to determine if it was justified."
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
