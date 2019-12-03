SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been found dead in a Springfield gas station after being involved in an officer-involved shooting.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to the 700 block of Sumner Avenue around 3 a.m. Tuesday following a 'be on the lookout' call from Southbridge Police for a man, who was involved in a domestic disturbance in their town.
That man was also believed to be armed and threatening to take his own life.
Officers found the man near the entrance of the gas station when he drew his gun and fired at police.
Walsh said that officers returned gunfire and the man retreated into a bathroom.
The department's emergency services unit responded and entered the bathroom, where they found the man dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Walsh noted that police saw that the man had also been struck by the officers' gunfire.
"The man’s firearm and heroin was located inside the bathroom," Walsh explained.
No officers were injured in the incident.
The officer-involved shooting remains under investigation by Springfield Police and the Hampden County District Attorney's office.
