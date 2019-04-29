SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield police officer has been removed from the Quebec unit at Kiley Middle School.
In a joint statement, acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, Springfield School Supt. Daniel Warwick, and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said they ordered the officer's removal from the unit and that the city has started "an I.I.U. investigation and request of a review hearing before our civilian Community Police Hearing Board."
In addition, the Department of Children and Family Services has filed for a 51A investigation to be conducted on the officer based on claims of police misconduct in an officer's interaction with a student.
Clapprood and Sarno jointly added that they want to get to the bottom of the matter as soon as possible "to properly and swiftly remedy this situation in order to continue to restore and enhance our Police Department’s integrity and professionalism.”
