CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee Police Officer Angela Santiago had many ties to her community, especially with her involvement at the Boys and Girls Club in Chicopee.
“Angela was a good one. She was one of the truly good ones. She cared so much about the community and especially the youth,” said Jason Reed, executive director of the club.
It was about four years ago when Santiago first made a connection with the Boys and Girls Club in Chicopee.
Reed told Western Mass News that Officer Santiago was driving through the parking lot one day and noticed a group of kids playing outside on the basketball court, so she parked her cruiser and started hanging out with the kids.
“She saw an opportunity to interact with you and that was clearly a passion of hers. She took it upon herself to…she was shooting hope with the kids. She was helping somebody learn to tie their shoes, she was talking to young ladies about law enforcement,” Reed added.
Reed said Officer Santiago was able to bridge a gap between law enforcement and the youth.
“She was just so positive. She had a smile that would light up the room and to be able to couple that smile with a police badge and really show kids that police officers are human and they are there to help them, there to support them,” Reed noted.
The Boys and Girls Club was very excited when Santiago was named Chicopee High School’s resource officer in February as they work closely together.
Now, Reed said there is a huge void in the community.
“It’s going to be hard position to fill for the school resource officer. It takes a special person to do that and she had a tremendous skill set and would have been very successful in that role,” Reed said.
Officer Santiago participated in many events at the club, including law enforcement days, self-defense training, and also staff training.
Reed is thankful for the impact she had on the organization.
“For me, knowing Angela and knowing how much potential she had and how early in her career she was, I consider the organization and myself blessed to have known her,” Reed said.
Reed told us he will work with the Chicopee Police Department in putting something together to honor Officer Santiago at the Boys and Girls Club.
