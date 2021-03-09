HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Holyoke police officer said he is now suspended after posting a video on social media claiming there’s corruption inside the police department. That video now has thousands of views.
Rafael Roca said he started first taking his concerns to his higher ups inside of the department before he took to social media.
Roca said he was suspended from the Holyoke Police Department after making shocking claims of corruption inside the police department.
“The chief informed me that I was being suspended for violation of the social media policy and I was also being suspended for failure to obey direct order. I was called on Sunday, I believe, and I was told to take the video down and I refused,” Roca explained.
The YouTube video was posted early Sunday morning. It now has 30,000 views.
Roca is a former Marine who joined the Holyoke Police Department in 2015. He said the corruption inside the department has been happening for way too long.
“For years, there have been theft of overtime, especially when it comes to federal grants that are used to patrol the city. There are people that have shown up for shifts that haven’t gotten paid for it,” Roca alleged.
The allegation of overtime theft is something he claimed he has seen first-hand.
“I have seen it first-hand. People that are supposed to be working grants are nowhere to be found during these grants,” Roca explained.
Roca told Western Mass News that he wants change.
“I will be the sacrificial lamb. If that means other people are not going to go through the same things I went through, then so be it,” Roca noted.
Holyoke Police Chief Manny Febo sent us a statement that read:
“The Holyoke Police Department is aware of the video posted by one of our officers. This is a personnel matter that is being looked into at this time. I stand by the integrity of the men and women of the Holyoke Police Department and I welcome any outside agency that would like to look into any of the alleged allegations from the video.”
Roca said there is now an investigation open within internal affairs inside the department. We reached out to the mayor’s office to see if there will be a separate investigation into his claims. We have not heard back yet.
