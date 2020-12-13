HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Holyoke Police Department arrested one man following a homicide investigation.
On Friday afternoon, October 30, the Holyoke Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of Main and Spring Streets for a two-car accident.
Officers located a victim who was unresponsive and trapped in one of the vehicles, When he was removed from the car it was discovered he was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was immediately rushed to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
The victim was identified as Robert James, 52, of Agawam.
On October 31, investigators obtained an arrest warrant charging Felix Torres-Rodriguez, 28, of Holyoke, with the murder of James.
Investigators developed information that Torres-Rodriguez fled the state.
On Friday a Holyoke police detective observed Torres-Rodriguez in the area of Spring Street. The detective contacted other officers who responded to the area and arrested Torres-Rodriguez a short time later.
"I thank the Holyoke Police Department for its constant partnership and I commend the police officer who, despite directing traffic, was still aware of his surroundings and mindful of this wanted person. His great work and constant readiness took a very dangerous person off the streets," District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni said.
Torres-Rodriguez was booked at the Holyoke Police Department where he will be held in custody until his arraignment on Monday in Holyoke District Court.
