WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s a story you’ll only see on Western Mass News.
We are now on day 11 of the Big E, and thousands of families continue to make their way to the fair every day.
We’ve told you about what measures security has in place, but today we’re getting answers on how probation officers keep tabs on those on probation that are also attending the fair.
Anyone is allowed to buy a ticket to go to the Big E and that means some people, who probably shouldn’t be there, are still able to get in.
Today Western Mass News walked with one group of people who are making sure that those individuals are being held accountable.
If you’re at the Big E, you’re going to come across hundreds of faces.
But if you looked closely Monday night, you may have seen officers with badges around their neck, dressed in plain clothes.
Some with the word ‘probation’ on their back.
They’re a group of about a dozen probation officers from superior and district court, one of those including Lorna Spencer, Statewide Supervisor of Superior Courts.
“If we do see things that are out of the ordinary or if we do see some issues that are going on out there, we will bring it to their attention and bring them to the police department to have a conversation with them. If necessary, the police will make an arrest," Spencer said.
But what are those things that are out of the ordinary? To find out, Western Mass News walked along with Spencer and her crew.
"We’re looking to see if we see any of our probationers just walking around, possibly with a cup of alcohol or beer and knowing that if we know they have conditions of not to drink any alcohol then we will confront them and ask them to pour it out," Spencer explained.
They also focus a lot of their search around the rides, an area where a large number of kids typically gather.
"If we see any people that we know are sex offenders in areas where there are children, we’ve had things like that in the past occur, those people weren’t allowed to be anywhere near children," Spencer noted.
Spencer told Western Mass News that in one instance, someone on probation worked the rides at the fair and didn’t communicate that with the officer.
Something they should’ve done.
Out of the 17-days, why did they choose Springfield day to be at the fair?
“We know some of our heavy hitters, some people that we’ve seen in the park in the past, and there’s a lot of people in the Springfield area that come on Springfield day that we do know of," Spencer explained.
Spencer said at the end of the day, although probation officers may not always be noticeable on the surface, they’re working hard to keep you and your families safe.
“It’s really important for the probation officers to get out and see people in the community, out in public, and to make sure that things are going the way that they’re supposed to be going," Spencer said.
Those officers will be back again on another day this week.
Spencer told Western Mass News that come Halloween, they will be enforcing their ‘lights out’ initiative that requires all registered sex offenders to not turn their lights on to give candy out to kids on Halloween.
