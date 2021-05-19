EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three newborn fawns are safely back with their mother, thanks to some help from Easthampton Police.
Easthampton Police Chief Robert Alberti said that the city's sewer superintendent called police Wednesday morning to report that three fawns were stuck between guardrails on Pomeroy Meadow Road and there were concerns that the fawns would become stuck in the road.
"The mother deer was in the woods calling to her babies and they were calling back," Alberti explained, adding that an officer who responded found that, based on their size, the fawns were born overnight.
Traffic was stopped and an officer was able to pick up the three fawns, help them over the guardrail, and get reunited with their mother.
"Great job to everyone involved saving the fawns lives and reuniting a family," Alberti added.
