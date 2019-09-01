HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A domestic dispute in Holyoke last night involving a pregnant woman has left 2 officers injured, police report.
Lt. Jim Albert with the Holyoke Police Department confirms with Western Mass News that officers were called to the scene just before 11 p.m. Saturday night.
This was for an address on Dwight Street.
Albert says a pregnant woman was involved in this domestic incident.
"Officers made two arrests, but two officers were injured while doing so," Albert told us.
No immediate word on the conditions of those 2 officers.
Police have also not released the identity or charges of the two people arrested.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 9AM on ABC40.
As soon as more information comes into our newsroom we will pass those details along.
