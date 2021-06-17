SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Springfield Police Officers responded to Tilton Street in Springfield at 4:00 Thursday afternoon for a domestic disturbance, where a deceased male was located, according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
According to Police, the other involved party is cooperating.
The Hamden District Attorney's Office and the Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau under he direction of Captain Trent Duda are investigating. No charges have been filed.
According to Police, medical examiners will determine the cause of death.
Western Mass News will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.
