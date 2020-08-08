BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Brimfield Police and Fire Department have responded to two separate minor accidents Saturday evening.
The first accident occurred on Palmer Road in the area of Monson Road, involving two motor vehicles.
Police confirmed there were only minor injuries reported by both operators.
There was a second accident that occurred on Holland Road near Sturbridge Road, involving a single motor vehicle that drove off the street and into the nearby woods.
Police also confirmed to Western Mass News there were only minor injuries reported by the driver, but are asking the public to avoid both areas as they continue to investigate both crashes.
