DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The two officers stuck were just released from Baystate Saturday afternoon, and although they both will still need rehab the Deerfield Police Department said they are expected to make a speedy recovery.
They told Western Mass News the accident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, when 2 of their officers pulled over a woman who had been drinking while driving.
They also said she was driving with a child in the backseat.
Then, while the two officers were roadside with the impaired driver, they were struck by a vehicle with a driver that was also allegedly impaired by an unknown substance.
The officers were able to call for help. Mass State and Whatley police responded, along with South County EMS and were able to safely transport the officers here to Baystate.
In a statement to Western Mass News, the Deerfield Police Department said quote:
"Our officers were just out working hard to take an impaired driver off the road... We are out there every night, and every day..."
With the Northampton Police Department also releasing a statement in regards to this crash. Chief Kasper posting to Facebook Saturday:
"Officers across our state continue to identify and arrest impaired operators to prevent them from killing themselves or anyone else (including us)."
Both vehicle operators were arrested and taken into custody, as they await trial.
Both situations remain under investigation.
