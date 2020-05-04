SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Now with funding your family, the state could be two weeks away from business opening back up slowly.
This comes after hundreds of thousands of Americans have filed for unemployment in the Bay State since the outbreak of the coronavirus.
State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa (D-Northampton) said the unemployment program has been working well considering the pandemic.
“The program took on hundreds of thousands of new applicants in an unprecedented way, and we were coming out on the other side of that wave of applications, and I think that we did a pretty good job with it,” she said.
Sabadsosa said over the phone the amount of time people can collect unemployment was extended because of COVID-19.
“So generally for unemployment, you can only get unemployment for up to 30 weeks, and that is capped at 26 weeks. During periods of extended benefits or low unemployment, I believe that now that has been extended up to 39 weeks,” Sabadsosa said.
She said under the federal pandemic unemployment compensation, people are making an extra $600 a week. That means some are making more than they normally would at work.
That program is expected to expire in July.
“The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation package is a federal program, and so not all states are handling unemployment the same way as Massachusetts is, and $600 a week makes a world of a difference in their ability to just continue to survive,” she said.
Gov. Charlie Baker has ordered non-essential businesses to be closed until May 18.
Sabadosa said people are required to go back to work even if they make more money through unemployment.
“Everyone is required to go back to work when their employer calls, so no one is allowed to collect unemployment indefinitely,” she said. “All of this is contingent on this upon people not having a job and not being able to work because of COVID-19.”
Sabadosa said those who have concerns about unemployment can give their state representative a call.
