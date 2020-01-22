SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
Officials with the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center said that Wednesday morning, a good Samaritan called police about a rooster who was abandoned in a crate near the intersection of Gladsworth Street and Page Blvd. in Springfield.
An animal control officer arrived and found the crate covered in frost and an alert rooster inside.
Once in a warm environment, the rooster, now named Titan, "wasted no time enjoying a good meal and is already crowing," officials explained.
Authorities are hoping that someone in the area saw something or has surveillance cameras that might have captured something.
"...perhaps you have a neighbor who suddenly no longer has a rooster?" TJO added.
Anyone with information is asked to call TJO at (413) 781-1484.
