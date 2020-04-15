BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have released new information in regards to coronavirus cases in the Bay State.
The Mass. Department of Public Health said that as of Wednesday, April 15, there were 29,918 confirmed cases in the Bay State, which is 1,755 new cases since Tuesday.
State officials noted that more than 132,023 people have been tested.
Of those total cases, 1,108 deaths are now being attributed to COVID-19. That's 151 more deaths than reported on Tuesday.
The county-by-county breakdown of cases is as follows:
- Barnstable Co. - 530
- Berkshire Co. - 370
- Bristol Co. - 1,508
- Dukes Co. - 11
- Essex Co. - 3,894
- Franklin Co. - 160
- Hampden Co. - 1,885
- Hampshire Co. - 239
- Middlesex Co. – 6,681
- Nantucket - 9
- Norfolk Co. – 3,122
- Plymouth Co. - 2,308
- Suffolk Co. - 6,279
- Worcester Co. - 2,350
- Unknown - 572
By age group, Mass. DPH reported the following:
- 19 or younger : 675 people
- 20-29 : 3,593 people
- 30-39 : 4,448 people
- 40-49 : 4,455 people
- 50-59 : 5,420 people
- 60-69 : 4,244 people
- 70-79 : 2,894 people
- 80 and over: 3,973 people
- Unknown: 216 people
For a further breakdown of the figures, CLICK HERE.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
