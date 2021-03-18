BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have released new information in regards to coronavirus cases in the Bay State.
The Mass. Department of Public Health said that as of Thursday, March 18, there were 574,135 confirmed cases in the Bay State. That marks an increase of 1,857 cases since Wednesday.
There were also 106,850 new people tested by molecular test reported since Wednesday, with a total of 17,714,455 molecular tests administered.
There are 592 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
Of those total cases, 16,426 deaths are now being attributed to COVID-19. That's an increase of 27 newly reported confirmed deaths since Wednesday.
The state on Thursday, March 11, also released its weekly report on community day and the incidence map.
For a further breakdown of the figures, CLICK HERE.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(2) comments
[censored] WHY do we not see the 84+ THOUSAND who have RECOVERED??
Give GREAT NEWS once and a while! Even the Herald tosses a positive once and a while! Your subscribers NEED HOPE[alien][alien]
Cause that won't scare the people, you don't hear the media reporting that there is an over 99% survivability rate, you don't hear the media report that deaths from the common flu has dropped over 96% from years past and you won't hear them report that deaths in the U.S is basically on par with the past 10 years. All CDC numbers.
