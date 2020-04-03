BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have released new information in regards to coronavirus cases in the Bay State.
The Mass. Department of Public Health said that as of Friday, there were 10,402 confirmed cases in the Bay State.
State officials noted that nearly 63,000 people have been tested.
Of those total cases, 192 deaths are now being attributed to COVID-19. That's 38 more deaths than reported on Thursday.
The county-by-county breakdown of cases is as follows:
- Barnstable Co. - 314
- Berkshire Co. - 240
- Bristol Co. - 517
- Dukes Co. - 7
- Essex Co. - 1,238
- Franklin Co. - 89
- Hampden Co. - 661
- Hampshire Co. - 114
- Middlesex Co. – 2,202
- Nantucket - 9
- Norfolk Co. – 1,045
- Plymouth Co. - 745
- Suffolk Co. - 2,183
- Worcester Co. - 825
- Unknown - 213
Mass. DPH noted that 966 people needed hospitalization, 3,063 did not need to be hospitalized, and 6,373 people are still under investigation.
By age group, Mass. DPH reported the following:
- 19 or younger : 226 people
- 20-29 : 1,571 people
- 30-39 : 1,776 people
- 40-49 : 1,712 people
- 50-59 : 2,022 people
- 60-69 : 1,439 people
- 70 or older : 1,653 people
- Unknown : 2 people
For a further breakdown of the figures, CLICK HERE.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
