BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have released new information in regards to coronavirus cases in the Bay State.
The Mass. Department of Public Health said that as of Tuesday, June 2, there were 101,163 cases in the Bay State, which is 358 new cases since Monday.
As of June 1, the DPH will begin reporting both confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and deaths, a change in accordance with guidance from the CDC to include probable cases in data collection and reporting efforts, the state said.
Probably cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test, the state said. They have either had a positive antibody test and either had symptoms or were exposed to a positive case, or did not have an antibody test but had symptoms and were know to be exposed to a positive case.
There have been 97,539 positive confirmed cases, and 3,624 probable cases.
Probable cases also included people whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death but were not tested.
State officials noted that 605,771 people have been tested by molecular tests, 46,565 people have been tested by antibody tests. As of June 1, there were 5,852 new patients tested by molecular test, and 885 by antibody test.
Of those total cases, 7,085 deaths are now being attributed to COVID-19. That's 50 more deaths than reported on Monday. All 50 were confirmed positive.
The number of deaths includes probable deaths since March 1.
The county-by-county breakdown of cases is as follows:
- Barnstable Co. - 1,430
- Berkshire Co. - 568
- Bristol Co. - 7,380
- Dukes Co. - 41
- Essex Co. - 14,795
- Franklin Co. - 335
- Hampden Co. - 6,201
- Hampshire Co. - 883
- Middlesex Co. – 22,296
- Nantucket - 13
- Norfolk Co. – 8,600
- Plymouth Co. - 8,228
- Suffolk Co. - 18,636
- Worcester Co. - 11,438
- Unknown - 319
By age group, Mass. DPH reported the following:
- 19 or younger : 4,935 people
- 20-29 : 13,608 people
- 30-39 : 15,133 people
- 40-49 : 14,479 people
- 50-59 : 16,229 people
- 60-69 : 13,174 people
- 70-79 : 8,969 people
- 80 and over: 14,292 people
For a further breakdown of the figures, CLICK HERE.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.