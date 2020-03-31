SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield officials have announced a jump in the number of coronavirus cases in the city.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and the city's Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said that the number of confirmed positive cases has nearly doubled in one day.
The city received information late Tuesday afternoon that 48 more city residents tested positive for the COVID-19. That's in addition to 55 people who had already tested positive.
With the newly released data, the total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 103 people.
Sarno and Caulton-Harris continue to stress adhering to all of public health, personal hygiene, and social distancing procedures.
Sarno added in a statement:
"Though they might seem simple and common sense, they will play a pivotal role in starving and killing this virus. In the meantime, from my cabinet heads to rank-and-file and working with all of our medical professionals - working together we will continue to forge ahead with all of our contingency plans for relief and recover initiatives. We will remain ever vigilant. As my administration has done before with prior challenges and just as important – we will get through this together and for the better as one. May God Bless you and your families.”
